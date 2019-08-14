Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $249.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,303.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 386,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $4,133,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Barton Hutt sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $36,487.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,098.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 452.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.