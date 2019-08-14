Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.28

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.28 and last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 4796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the second quarter worth $62,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 19.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the first quarter worth $105,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the first quarter worth $141,000. 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Company Profile (NYSE:CCU)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

