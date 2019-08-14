CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Short Interest Up 21.7% in July

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,474,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the June 30th total of 1,211,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 464,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on CVLT shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CommVault Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.92. The company had a trading volume of 244,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,702. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.16. CommVault Systems has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $70.70.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CommVault Systems will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

