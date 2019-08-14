CommunityGeneration Trading 3.1% Lower This Week (CGEN)

CommunityGeneration (CURRENCY:CGEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One CommunityGeneration coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, CommunityGeneration has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. CommunityGeneration has a total market cap of $44,335.00 and $10.00 worth of CommunityGeneration was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00270791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.81 or 0.01400974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00023259 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00096350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000448 BTC.

CommunityGeneration Profile

CommunityGeneration’s total supply is 466,427,494 coins and its circulating supply is 419,588,244 coins. CommunityGeneration’s official Twitter account is @cgennetwork . The official website for CommunityGeneration is www.cgen.network

Buying and Selling CommunityGeneration

CommunityGeneration can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommunityGeneration directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CommunityGeneration should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CommunityGeneration using one of the exchanges listed above.

