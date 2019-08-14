Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 196.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,492 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $20,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,808,000 after purchasing an additional 130,710 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,356,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 308.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 364,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,468,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,519,000 after purchasing an additional 39,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 271,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 88,928 shares in the last quarter. 38.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 price target on Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $109.00 price target on Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $3.67 on Wednesday, hitting $95.32. 4,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.79. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $109.74.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $526.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.16 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

In other news, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 17,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $1,860,110.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,657,172.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $275,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,938 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,381. Company insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

