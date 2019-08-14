Cohen Lawrence B Purchases New Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Cohen Lawrence B bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,029,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,725,000 after acquiring an additional 227,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,582,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,957,000 after purchasing an additional 880,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,921,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,797,000 after purchasing an additional 41,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $1,300,469,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $63.31 and a twelve month high of $100.23. The firm has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $663,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,263.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,628.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 136,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,370. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

