CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Position Boosted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in CME Group by 609.0% in the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 122,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,208,000 after purchasing an additional 105,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 103,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CME. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.00.

NASDAQ CME traded down $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.45. The firm has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.23. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $216.73.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.05, for a total transaction of $212,872.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,718.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total value of $925,982.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,337 shares in the company, valued at $9,210,724.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,363 shares of company stock worth $16,429,225. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

