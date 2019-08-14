CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CLPS stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.11% of CLPS at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CLPS alerts:

CLPS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.27. 2,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,717. CLPS has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.50.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CLPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About CLPS

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.