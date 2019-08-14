CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.11

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 1807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of CLP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CLP in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CLP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. CLP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. As of December 31, 2018, it had equity generating capacity of 19,108 megawatts (MW) and purchasing capacity of 4,597 MW.

