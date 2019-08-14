Clearwater Seafoods Inc (TSE:CLR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Clearwater Seafoods Inc (TSE:CLR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

TSE:CLR opened at C$5.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $343.12 million and a P/E ratio of -8.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Clearwater Seafoods has a fifty-two week low of C$4.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.40.

Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$120.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$128.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearwater Seafoods will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Clearwater Seafoods from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. Its seafood products include shellfish, scallops, lobsters, clams, coldwater shrimps, crabs, ground fish, langoustines, and whelks. The company was formerly known as Clearwater Seafoods Income Fund and changed its name to Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated in October 2011.

