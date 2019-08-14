Clearwater Seafoods Inc (CLR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Clearwater Seafoods Inc (TSE:CLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Shares of Clearwater Seafoods stock traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching C$5.24. 11,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,525. Clearwater Seafoods has a 1-year low of C$4.53 and a 1-year high of C$6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $343.12 million and a P/E ratio of -8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.24.

Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$120.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$128.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Seafoods will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Clearwater Seafoods from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. Its seafood products include shellfish, scallops, lobsters, clams, coldwater shrimps, crabs, ground fish, langoustines, and whelks. The company was formerly known as Clearwater Seafoods Income Fund and changed its name to Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated in October 2011.

