ClearPoll (POLL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded up 25.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One ClearPoll token can currently be purchased for about $0.0581 or 0.00000546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDEX. ClearPoll has a total market capitalization of $406,530.00 and $1.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ClearPoll has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ClearPoll alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00270714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.61 or 0.01369054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023141 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00096526 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000436 BTC.

About ClearPoll

ClearPoll’s launch date was October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll . ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClearPoll’s official website is polltokens.io

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ClearPoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClearPoll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.