Claymore (CLM) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Claymore token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, DDEX and VinDAX. During the last seven days, Claymore has traded 1,436.5% higher against the dollar. Claymore has a market cap of $1,959.00 and $2.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Claymore alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00270768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.42 or 0.01315166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022643 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00094312 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Claymore Token Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken . Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken . The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, VinDAX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Claymore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Claymore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.