CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Director William Gray Stream Buys 7,400 Shares

CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Director William Gray Stream bought 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Gray Stream also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, William Gray Stream bought 3 shares of CKX Lands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29.40.

On Wednesday, June 12th, William Gray Stream bought 960 shares of CKX Lands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $9,484.80.

On Tuesday, June 4th, William Gray Stream bought 600 shares of CKX Lands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $5,970.00.

On Friday, May 31st, William Gray Stream bought 1,962 shares of CKX Lands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $19,521.90.

On Tuesday, May 28th, William Gray Stream bought 147 shares of CKX Lands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,462.65.

On Thursday, May 23rd, William Gray Stream bought 1,004 shares of CKX Lands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989.80.

On Tuesday, May 21st, William Gray Stream bought 999 shares of CKX Lands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $9,940.05.

Shares of CKX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.65. 7,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347. CKX Lands Inc has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $11.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CKX Lands stock. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new stake in CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.54% of CKX Lands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

