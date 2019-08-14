CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Director William Gray Stream Buys 7,400 Shares

CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Director William Gray Stream bought 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
William Gray Stream also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 14th, William Gray Stream bought 3 shares of CKX Lands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29.40.
- On Wednesday, June 12th, William Gray Stream bought 960 shares of CKX Lands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $9,484.80.
- On Tuesday, June 4th, William Gray Stream bought 600 shares of CKX Lands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $5,970.00.
- On Friday, May 31st, William Gray Stream bought 1,962 shares of CKX Lands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $19,521.90.
- On Tuesday, May 28th, William Gray Stream bought 147 shares of CKX Lands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,462.65.
- On Thursday, May 23rd, William Gray Stream bought 1,004 shares of CKX Lands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989.80.
- On Tuesday, May 21st, William Gray Stream bought 999 shares of CKX Lands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $9,940.05.
Shares of CKX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.65. 7,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347. CKX Lands Inc has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $11.81.
About CKX Lands
CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.
