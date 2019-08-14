CIVMEC/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:CVL) Stock Price Down 3.8%

CIVMEC/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:CVL)’s stock price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.36 ($0.26) and last traded at A$0.39 ($0.27), approximately 195,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.40 ($0.28).

The company has a market capitalization of $192.88 million and a P/E ratio of 10.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.72.

About CIVMEC/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:CVL)

Civmec Limited, an investment holding company, provides heavy engineering and construction services for the metals and minerals, oil and gas, water and energy, infrastructure, and marine and defense markets in Australia, Papua New Guinea, and Uganda. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Metals and Minerals, and Infrastructure.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for CIVMEC/IDR UNRESTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIVMEC/IDR UNRESTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.