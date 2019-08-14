Citigroup Analysts Give Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) a $8.00 Price Target

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) received a $8.00 target price from equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FLMN. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.35 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Falcon Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.89.

NASDAQ:FLMN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,435. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.73 million, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.11 and a quick ratio of 11.12. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 10.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Al J. Hirshberg acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 38.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

