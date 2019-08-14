Cision (NYSE:CISN) Given a $14.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Cision (NYSE:CISN) has been assigned a $14.00 price target by stock analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 123.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CISN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cision from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of CISN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.27. 1,042,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,984. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31. Cision has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $986.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Cision had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cision will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 17,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $193,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,694,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,441,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 94,301 shares of company stock worth $1,033,205 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CISN. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Cision in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,217,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cision by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,106,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,695 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cision by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,743,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cision by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,035,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Cision in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,345,000. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

