Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of +0-2% to ~$12.68-12.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.41 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $0.80-0.82 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $61.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.32.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,871,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,911,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.83%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Wesley G. Bush purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.74 per share, for a total transaction of $557,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,017 shares in the company, valued at $168,167.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

