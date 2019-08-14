Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Short Interest Update

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,168,800 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the June 30th total of 10,524,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days. Approximately 13.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on CNK. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Cinemark to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other Cinemark news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 5,669 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $235,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cinemark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in Cinemark by 2.6% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNK traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $36.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,037. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $34.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $957.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.57 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

