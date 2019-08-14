Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) PT Set at $10.00 by Needham & Company LLC

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) has been given a $10.00 price target by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of CDTX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,314. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 214,010 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 564,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 81,956 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 88,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 291,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

