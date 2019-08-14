China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.61. China Fund shares last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 16,632 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in China Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 42,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in China Fund by 2,571.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in China Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 33,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in China Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,886,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,461,000 after purchasing an additional 67,340 shares during the last quarter.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

