Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given a $115.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a $115.00 price objective on Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Childrens Place from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush set a $130.00 price target on Childrens Place and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet cut Childrens Place from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Childrens Place in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Shares of Childrens Place stock traded down $6.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.28. 787,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,888. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.05. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $160.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.89. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $412.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Childrens Place will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $99,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Childrens Place by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Childrens Place by 50.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 469,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,648,000 after acquiring an additional 157,331 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Childrens Place in the first quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Childrens Place in the first quarter worth approximately $71,212,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Childrens Place in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

