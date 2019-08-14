Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,186 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12,204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,312 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,371,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Chevron by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,695,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,889 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $88,758,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1,698.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 335,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,751,000 after purchasing an additional 316,864 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.41.

In related news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,850 shares of company stock worth $5,724,375. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $119.81 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.57. The stock has a market cap of $231.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

