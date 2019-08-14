Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $103.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPK. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.81.

NYSE CPK opened at $92.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.24. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $77.20 and a 12 month high of $96.27.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.62%. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.94%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $235,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,576,000 after acquiring an additional 31,273 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,471,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,552 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,889,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,702,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

