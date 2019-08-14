Change (CAG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,127.00

Change (CURRENCY:CAG) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. Change has a total market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $10,127.00 worth of Change was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Change has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Change token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001116 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00268215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.73 or 0.01376655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00023036 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00093414 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Change Token Profile

Change launched on October 14th, 2017. Change’s total supply is 79,184,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,673,646 tokens. Change’s official message board is medium.com/@changebank . The Reddit community for Change is /r/getchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Change is getchange.com . Change’s official Twitter account is @changefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Change

Change can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Change directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Change should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Change using one of the exchanges listed above.

