Challenger Ltd (ASX:CGF) Plans Final Dividend of $0.18

Challenger Ltd (ASX:CGF) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Shares of CGF traded up A$0.30 ($0.21) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting A$6.96 ($4.94). The company had a trading volume of 4,647,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 31.49. Challenger has a 52-week low of A$6.22 ($4.41) and a 52-week high of A$12.49 ($8.85).
About Challenger
