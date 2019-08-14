Challenger Ltd (ASX:CGF) Plans Final Dividend of $0.18

Challenger Ltd (ASX:CGF) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Shares of CGF traded up A$0.30 ($0.21) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting A$6.96 ($4.94). The company had a trading volume of 4,647,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 31.49. Challenger has a 52-week low of A$6.22 ($4.41) and a 52-week high of A$12.49 ($8.85).

About Challenger

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

