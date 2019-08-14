Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSFL. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Centerstate Bank news, Director Thomas E. Oakley bought 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $82,332.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,711.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 66,580 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $16,599,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49,265 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 9.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 157,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSFL traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 30,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Centerstate Bank has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $196.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.83 million. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 27.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

