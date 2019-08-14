CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $7.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

CEPU has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CENT PUERTO S A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised CENT PUERTO S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

CENT PUERTO S A/S stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.89. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.64.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). CENT PUERTO S A/S had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $160.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEPU. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About CENT PUERTO S A/S

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

