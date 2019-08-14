Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.93

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 150383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CX. Santander downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cemex SAB de CV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
About Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
