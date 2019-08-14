Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Holdings Decreased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celgene by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Celgene by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Celgene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Celgene by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Celgene by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Celgene alerts:

Shares of Celgene stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.69. The stock had a trading volume of 153,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,993,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.75. Celgene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.59 and a fifty-two week high of $98.97.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CELG. ValuEngine downgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.81.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.