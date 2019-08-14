Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:CDR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.42. 227,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,875. The company has a market capitalization of $217.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $4.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $35.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 125.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 167.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 180.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

