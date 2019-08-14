Ccore Reaches Market Capitalization of $17,596.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Ccore has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $17,596.00 and $10.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore token can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00270768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.42 or 0.01315166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022643 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00094312 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

