CBS (NYSE:CBS) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Benchmark

CBS (NYSE:CBS) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Benchmark from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the media conglomerate’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.31% from the stock’s previous close.

CBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered CBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens set a $64.00 price target on CBS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CBS from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded CBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on CBS from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

Shares of NYSE CBS traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,168,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87. CBS has a 52-week low of $41.38 and a 52-week high of $59.56.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 61.57% and a net margin of 20.13%. CBS’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBS will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in CBS by 61.2% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,904 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Tech Square Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of CBS during the first quarter worth $299,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBS during the first quarter worth $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CBS by 18.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,288 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CBS by 35.1% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,779,282 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $84,569,000 after purchasing an additional 462,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

