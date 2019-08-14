Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Macquarie set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.89.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,910. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $112.06 and a 1-year high of $159.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after buying an additional 35,530 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 66,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.