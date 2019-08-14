Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Short Interest Update

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CPTA stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $8.05. 131,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,158. Capitala Finance has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $131.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.40.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 107.00%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capitala Finance will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Capitala Finance in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Capitala Finance in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in Capitala Finance in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capitala Finance in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Capitala Finance in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

