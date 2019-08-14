Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

CPTP stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42. Capital Properties has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $16.49.

Capital Properties Company Profile

Capital Properties, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leasing of land in downtown Providence, Rhode Island under long-term ground leases. It owns approximately 18 acres in the Capital Center consisting of 13 individual parcels; owns and leases an undeveloped parcel of land adjacent to the Capital Center for public parking purposes on a short-term basis; and leases 23 outdoor advertising locations along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

