Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
CPTP stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42. Capital Properties has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $16.49.
Capital Properties Company Profile
