Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 16.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAJ. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Canon by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,461,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 185,565 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Canon by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,022,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,698,000 after buying an additional 134,925 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 60,738 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Canon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 118,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 43,738 shares in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Canon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canon has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.87. 4,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,465. Canon Inc has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $32.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). Canon had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canon Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

