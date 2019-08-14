Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.01

Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 6185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.68.

Get Camping World alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $711.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.91.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.19). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Camping World news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 44,468 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcus Lemonis acquired 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,163.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,372.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 231,537 shares of company stock worth $2,563,485. Insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Camping World by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,108,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,446 shares during the last quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. lifted its position in Camping World by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 4,303,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,444,000 after purchasing an additional 47,539 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,292,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,898,000 after purchasing an additional 398,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,395,000 after purchasing an additional 42,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 827,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.