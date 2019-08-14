Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.01

Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 6185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CWH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.68.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $711.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.91.
In other Camping World news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 44,468 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcus Lemonis acquired 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,163.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,372.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 231,537 shares of company stock worth $2,563,485. Insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Camping World by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,108,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,446 shares during the last quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. lifted its position in Camping World by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 4,303,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,444,000 after purchasing an additional 47,539 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,292,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,898,000 after purchasing an additional 398,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,395,000 after purchasing an additional 42,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 827,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.
Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.
