Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Analysts predict that Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) will post sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $4.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Camping World.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWH. Robert W. Baird cut Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Camping World in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Camping World from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.68.

Shares of Camping World stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. 14,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.05. Camping World has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $711.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.91.

In other Camping World news, insider Marcus Lemonis bought 8,410 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,163.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 207,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,372.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 44,468 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,926.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 231,537 shares of company stock worth $2,563,485. Corporate insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 29.5% in the second quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,108,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,446 shares in the last quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1.1% in the second quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 4,303,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,444,000 after purchasing an additional 47,539 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,292,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,898,000 after purchasing an additional 398,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,395,000 after purchasing an additional 42,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3.8% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 827,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.