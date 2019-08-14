Callidus Capital (TSE:CBL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.40

Callidus Capital Corp (TSE:CBL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 7900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,111.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.47. The company has a market cap of $23.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11.

Get Callidus Capital alerts:

Callidus Capital (TSE:CBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$45.91 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Callidus Capital Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callidus Capital Corporation operates as a specialty asset based lender in Canada and the United States. It offers senior secured asset-based loans; revolving lines of credit; term loans, including standalone term loans; debtor in possession loans, acquisition funding out of bankruptcy, and stalking horse bid funding; and financing in support of acquisitions, MBO's, inventory builds, seasonal advance facilities, and purchase order financing.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Callidus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callidus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.