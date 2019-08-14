Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,090,400 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the June 30th total of 8,275,600 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

NASDAQ BPR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.78. 8,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Brookfield Property Reit has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%.

In other Brookfield Property Reit news, Director Scott Cutler purchased 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $124,902.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 18.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 16.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 208,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 165.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 34.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

