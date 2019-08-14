Brokerages Set UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Target Price at $12.50

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. FIG Partners lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 19,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 101,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 711.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $145,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,139,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,257. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.63.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. UBS Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

