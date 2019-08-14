Brokerages Set Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Target Price at GBX 845

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 845 ($11.04).

Several research analysts have commented on PSON shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.96) price target (up from GBX 870 ($11.37)) on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pearson from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 785 ($10.26) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 795 ($10.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,115 ($14.57) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Corley acquired 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 816 ($10.66) per share, with a total value of £14,165.76 ($18,510.07). Also, insider Coram Williams sold 13,666 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 824 ($10.77), for a total value of £112,607.84 ($147,142.09).

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 812.40 ($10.62) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 852.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 764 ($9.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46). The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

