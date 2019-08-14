Brokerages Set Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) PT at $26.50

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPAA shares. ValuEngine raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 402.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MPAA traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,969. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $297.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. Motorcar Parts of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

