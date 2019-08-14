Brokerages Set Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT at $583.17

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $583.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group set a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $14.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $503.29. 414,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,843. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.60. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $430.24 and a 12-month high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $586,703.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.11, for a total transaction of $7,891,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,593,224.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,882 shares of company stock worth $13,664,919 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 3,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

