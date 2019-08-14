Brokerages Set Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target at $43.00

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
DIOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Longbow Research cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $412,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,244.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Evan Yu sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $210,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,830 shares of company stock worth $812,975 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
DIOD stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,653. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.22. Diodes has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.75.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
Read More: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.