Brokerages Set Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target at $43.00

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

DIOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Longbow Research cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Diodes alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $412,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,244.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Evan Yu sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $210,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,830 shares of company stock worth $812,975 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 49,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

DIOD stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,653. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.22. Diodes has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.