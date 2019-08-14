Brokerages Expect CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.55 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) will report $6.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.71 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $6.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $28.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.17 billion to $29.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.91 billion to $30.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CNHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

CNHI traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.64. 49,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,757. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.35. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in CNH Industrial by 98.7% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CNH Industrial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,806,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,410,000 after acquiring an additional 552,786 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 28.8% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 184,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 41,218 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CNH Industrial by 37.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 76.5% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.