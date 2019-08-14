Brokerages Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

CLDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

CLDT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.79. 197,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.08. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $22.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2,733.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

