Brokerages Anticipate Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) also posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD).

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.45 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

OLBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.28. 85,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,776. The firm has a market cap of $458.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $34.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 34.3% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 288,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 73,577 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 5.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 40.7% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 357,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 103,595 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

