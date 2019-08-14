Brokerages Anticipate Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $60.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Great Southern Bancorp an industry rank of 162 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

GSBC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total transaction of $56,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,790 shares in the company, valued at $158,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.05. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $52.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

